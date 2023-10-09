moshpit-logo-2021

The Great Metal Standoff – Dragonforce vs Blind Guardian w/RMITV’s 5 Foot Step (ROUND 2)

Inhuman Rampage vs A Twist In The Myth WEB

After his first appearance, 5 Foot Step’s, Niall Allen, demanded to return to The Great Metal Standoff so Jason and Imran can experience some proper high quality power metal. The third album by Dragonforce, Inhuman Rampage and A Twist In The Myth, the eighth album by Blind Guardian is the battle selected, and it’s also the first deep entrenchment into both bands for Jason and Imran. Does the album that diagnosed every Guitar Hero III player with Carpel Tunnel, that being Through The Fire And Flames, put up a fight against a super strong opposition, in one of the most consistent and respected metal acts?
We shall see.

Follow Niall’s RMITV Production 5 Foot Step at twitch.tv/5footstep
And to catch up on all their episodes, subscribe to the 5 Foot Step YouTube Channel.
Also follow them on Instagram

Stay up to date with ‘The Great Metal Standoff’ at https://www.facebook.com/metalstandoffpod/

And ‘Moshpit On SYN’ at https://www.facebook.com/Moshpitonsyn/

Thumbnail by: Vanessa Evans

Outro Music: XTaKeRuX – Demonized

Guests

Niall Allen

Contributors

Jason Evans, Imran Abbas

October 9th 2023
