After his first appearance, 5 Foot Step’s, Niall Allen, demanded to return to The Great Metal Standoff so Jason and Imran can experience some proper high quality power metal. The third album by Dragonforce, Inhuman Rampage and A Twist In The Myth, the eighth album by Blind Guardian is the battle selected, and it’s also the first deep entrenchment into both bands for Jason and Imran. Does the album that diagnosed every Guitar Hero III player with Carpel Tunnel, that being Through The Fire And Flames, put up a fight against a super strong opposition, in one of the most consistent and respected metal acts?

We shall see.

Thumbnail by: Vanessa Evans

Outro Music: XTaKeRuX – Demonized