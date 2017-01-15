Dream Team – EP. 02

A fictional radio program that tells the story of two young employees of a fantasy supermarket called Troll Foods – Where The Prices Are Magic!

This episode, Milly signs her and best friend Florence up as a work Dream Team – after a gnome named Vincent draws her attention to the volunteer sheet pinned on the notice board. Little do they realise that Vincent has ulterior motives for getting them to sign up, and Gary tells the girls he thinks they’re hardcore for volunteering to go Dream Spelunking – many puns later and the girls find themselves going to harvest some cheese from people’s dreams, just a regular night at Troll Foods.

“You won’t be going anywhere… except into your own cheese based nightmare!”

Credits: Script written by Gill Langford, Evrim Şen and Merryn McDonnell. Episode directed, and edited by Evrim Şen. Characters portrayed by in order of appearance –

Advertisement Announcer, Dream Captain, Spooky Father – Matthew Con’el

Milly – Gill Langford

Florence – Merryn McDonnel

Vincent the Sinister Gnome – Tom Backhaus

Gary, Barry – Carlin Plumb

Betty – Evrim Şen

Dream Doctor – Paul Waxman (Questionable Love Song Dedications)

Crocodile – Declan Jones

Produced at SYN Media and recorded in studio three, SYN Nation, aired on SYN 90.7FM on the 15th of January, 2017. Sound Effects used under Creative Commons Licensing, music created by Ayda Akbal.