The Great Metal Standoff – Dream Theater vs Queensryche w/Art Smitten
MOSHPIT B-SIDE PODCAST 'The Great Metal Standoff'
It’s the first official ‘Prog’ battle, and the first concept battle. Dream Theater ‘Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory‘ goes one-on-one with Queensryche ‘Operation: Mindcrime“. Jason is joined by Moshpit’s newest contributor Ben, and the Executive Producer of SYN’s local arts & culture show ‘Art Smitten‘, Tom Denham. To help dissect what makes the music and stories put both of these records as some of the all time greats. This, will be a tight one!
CONTENT WARNING: This podcast discusses sensitive topics such as addiction, rape and suicide. Which may be distressing to some listeners. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available for support at:
Lifeline – 13 11 14
BeyondBlue – 1300 22 4636
Kids Helpline – 1800 55 1800
Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service – 1800 737 732
Gamblers Help – 1800 858 858
*Listen at own discretion or with given parental guidance.
