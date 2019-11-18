ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

DreamSong interview – Art Smitten

This week marks the premiere of EbbFlow Theatre’s Dream$ong, a satirical musical centred around an evangelical church that has gone into recession. Co-hosts Christian and Michael spoke with the show’s producer, Dean Robinson to learn more.

 

 

Dream$ong will be playing at the Alex Theatre in St Kilda from November 21st. For more information, head to EbbFlow’s official website.

 

Segment originally aired Wednesday, November 6th. Produced by Tom Parry.

November 18th 2019
