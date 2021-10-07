driving-you-up-the-wall

DRIVING YOU UP THE WALL – Episode 1 Preview

This week on the very first episode of Aaron Verrocchi Driving You Up The Wall, we have an exclusive interview with Melbourne musician and project coordinator for Music Victoria ‘Kiwat Kennell’!

Kiwat has started an online commitment to live music and raising funds for local musicians.

Tune in to Aaron Verrocchi Driving You Up The Wall for fresh music from local and international artists, inspiring interviews and exciting entertainment from 2pm Sunday’s on 90.7 SYN & syn.org.au.

October 7th 2021
