Drought hits farmers in NSW and Queensland

New South Wales and Queenslands are suffering the effects of drought, with farmers and others living on the land hit the hardest.

Dwight Baloloy looks into the drought relief efforts and finds out how we can all make a difference

Jack Fryer

August 16th 2018
