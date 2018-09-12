SYN Podcasts
E5: Second-hand and Resale is Taking on Fast Fashion
No longer just for students and bargain hunters, the second-hand fashion market could very well outpace fast fashion in the next decade according to ThredUp’s 2018 report. Brands are catching on, reissuing sought after archive designs in a bid to get a piece of the pie (looking at you, Tommy Hilfiger and FILA).
So what does this all mean for our shopping habits? Slow fashion stylist Jenna Flood joins us to talk about the changing nature of second-hand shopping in Australia, the pitfalls of seemingly ‘guilt-free’ thrifting, and about the helpful role clothing libraries can play in our future retail landscape.
Also in this episode: a chat with Liv and Mon of Recycle Boutique Australia on how the consignment store can be an inclusive shopping experience for all. Plus we get the down-low on selling 2000s era ‘trash’ with Depop-er Tatyana Rutherston.
Links:
Join the Tumnus Clothing Library
Jenna Flood, The Ironic Minimalist
Emma Do
September 12th 2018Read more by Emma Do
Category: Audio, Podcast
Tags: circular fashion, depop, Jenna Flood, recycle, Recycle Boutique, resale, secondhand fashion, slow fashion, thrift, used clothing, Vintage, vintage fashion
More by Smart Casual
E4: We Talk Fashion and Gender
Fashion’s latest infatuation is gender-bending, gender-neutral and unisex clothing. But do clothes even have genders? How do you make gender-neutral clothing? We […]
E2: What’s Holding Ethical Fashion Back?
In this two-part special, we bring in Sigrid McCarthy of Intent Journal to discuss how ethical and sustainable fashion can win over […]
E1: Sales! Sales! Sales!
Would you buy all your clothes at full price? In our first episode, we hear from designer Jade Sarita Arnott of Arnsdorf, […]