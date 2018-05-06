Eat Your Woman Like a King – 6 May 2018

This week’s Naughty Rude sure does pack a punch! Aaron and Lewy relive their first date, Felicity is fed up being a mediator in friends’ relationships, and everyone can’t stand the fact that DJ Khaled is selfish when it comes to sex. We break down the phenomenon of going long distance, tear apart the lifespan of young, innoncent love and weigh in on dating within a designated ‘age range’.

Plus, every week we talk about what YOU want to know! Send us a question to read out live on air at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask.

The Naughty Rude Show airs 8-10PM AEST via SYN Nation on digital radio, or you can stream it live via syn.org.au.