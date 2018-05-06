untitled

SYN Nation

Eat Your Woman Like a King – 6 May 2018

NRS Banner - Website

This week’s Naughty Rude sure does pack a punch! Aaron and Lewy relive their first date, Felicity is fed up being a mediator in friends’ relationships, and everyone can’t stand the fact that DJ Khaled is selfish when it comes to sex. We break down the phenomenon of going long distance, tear apart the lifespan of young, innoncent love and weigh in on dating within a designated ‘age range’.

Plus, every week we talk about what YOU want to know! Send us a question to read out live on air at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask.

The Naughty Rude Show airs 8-10PM AEST via SYN Nation on digital radio, or you can stream it live via syn.org.au.

juliag

May 6th 2018
Read more by juliag
Category:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Naughty Rude Show

NRS Banner - Website
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

Shower Sex, Risqué Relations & Porn Parties – 29 April 2018

Aaron, Felicity & Lewy talk hot AF teachers, debate whether shower sex is really worth the hassle, discuss concealing relationships from the […]

NRS Banner - Website
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

Kink Parties, Office Romance & Spicing Things Up in the Bedroom – 22 April 2018

Is it okay to get steamy in the workplace? Or should you never sh*t where you eat? Do you find the idea […]

NRS Banner - Website
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

Stealing Exes, Handjobs & Friendship Breakup Etiquette – 15 April 2018

Sometimes in life, the best things are short and sweet. That’s why this week’s podcast with Christian, Aaron, Amorette & Saskia packs an […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport