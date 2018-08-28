Ed Sheeran confirms he and Cherry Seaborn have tied the knot

Ed Sheeran and his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn are officially husband and wife.

The ‘Perfect’ singer has confirmed the couple tied the knot in a new interview with Access Hollywood.

Speaking with reporter Scott Evans, Sheeran let the news slip, admitting it wasn’t hard to keep the nuptials quiet, because he tends to keep his private life out of the spotlight.

Sheeran didn’t say when and where the wedding took place, but we have a sneaky suspicion the singer may have hosted the wedding at his mansion in Suffolk, England.

Sheeran announced his engagement with his childhood sweetheart on Instagram on New Year’s Eve, sharing a Polaroid photo of himself kissing Seaborn.

“Got myself a fiance (sic) just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well,” he captioned the pic.

Speculation has swirled for months that Sheeran and Seaborn are married after the singer was spied wearing a silver wedding band on his ring finger at the Brit Awards in February.

When asked about the wedding band, Sheeran told reporters that it was an “engagement ring”.

