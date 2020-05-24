94360568_115533443456182_4055743282674663424_n

Electronic Dance Music – Record Store Ep. 5

Record Store - Dance Music - SYN

Do you love to dance? Who doesn’t love dancing?

On episode 5 of Record Store you’ll hear tracks from legendary producers who’ve defined electronic music genres with addictive dance floor tunes that are still played in clubs today as well as some warehouse finds and personal favourites that bring nothing but good vibes and energy to any dance floor.

If house and techno is your thing, this show is for you.

You’ll also hear why people, myself included, love dancing and the importance of club culture.

Playlist

  1. Keep The Fire Burning - Gwen McCrae
  2. Bravado - Harvey Sutherland
  3. Hit It Bubba - Omar S
  4. The Sun Can't Compare - Mr White
  5. Hallelujah Anyway - Candi Station
  6. Gypsy Woman (Rave mix) - Crystal Waters
  7. Brighter Days - Cajmere
  8. Rhythm Girl Swing - Detroit Swindle
  9. Thoughts - Shanti Celeste
  10. Love Inna Basement - DJ Bogdan

May 24th 2020
Sindy Smith
