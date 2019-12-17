electronify two

Electronify episode 6 (17 12 2019)

Electronify

The final episode of Elctronify . DJ Mix by Housemates a show on SYN Media.

Playlist

  1. Work it - Avaa
  2. Jam Master Jack - KlangKuenstler
  3. Two Three One (PAX Remix) - Danny Howard
  4. Boom - PAX
  5. Hide (Extended Mix) - Franky Wah ft. Robinson
  6. Pass The Bottle - PAX
  7. Dance With Me - Rrotik x Smalltown Djs
  8. Romeo (Wh0 Mix) - Basement Jaxx
  9. Wanna Hum Hum - Andruss, Jean Bacarreza
  10. Hot Spell - Flash 89
  11. Nowhere To Go (Dom Dolla Remix) - Hayden James
  12. Three O Three - Gene Farris, Max Chapman
  13. Osiris - Belocca
  14. Open Gates - Daniel Portman
  15. Wheres your head at (ID Remix) - Basement Jaxx
  16. Touch Me (ID Remix) - DJ Rui Da Silva
  17. San Frandisco - Dom Dolla
  18. Tokyo Drift - Teriyaki Boyz
Jitan Chander

December 17th 2019
