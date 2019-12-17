On Air
Electronify episode 6 (17 12 2019)
The final episode of Elctronify . DJ Mix by Housemates a show on SYN Media.
Playlist
- Work it - Avaa
- Jam Master Jack - KlangKuenstler
- Two Three One (PAX Remix) - Danny Howard
- Boom - PAX
- Hide (Extended Mix) - Franky Wah ft. Robinson
- Pass The Bottle - PAX
- Dance With Me - Rrotik x Smalltown Djs
- Romeo (Wh0 Mix) - Basement Jaxx
- Wanna Hum Hum - Andruss, Jean Bacarreza
- Hot Spell - Flash 89
- Nowhere To Go (Dom Dolla Remix) - Hayden James
- Three O Three - Gene Farris, Max Chapman
- Osiris - Belocca
- Open Gates - Daniel Portman
- Wheres your head at (ID Remix) - Basement Jaxx
- Touch Me (ID Remix) - DJ Rui Da Silva
- San Frandisco - Dom Dolla
- Tokyo Drift - Teriyaki Boyz
Jitan Chander
