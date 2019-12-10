On Air
Electronify Episode Five 10 12 2019
Thanks, Housemates for the Music Mix.
Playlist
- All Your Love - Bonka feat The Romantic Era
- Dance Monkey - Tones and I
- You little Beauty - Fisher
- Ritual - Tiesto, Jonas Blue & Rita Ora
- Feel So Close - Calvin Harris
- Senorita - Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
- Good Times - Danny Avila
- Piece of Your Heart - MEDUZA, Goodboys
- Party Starter - Laidback Luke, Mark Bale
- Heads Will Roll - Yeah Yeah Yeahs, A-Trak
- Old Town Road - Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. Nicky Romero - Here We Go (Hey Boy, Hey Girl) 13. Akon, Eminem - Smack That
- Let it Buzz - Daffy Muffin
- I Don’t Care - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
- Ox - SWACQ
- Takeaway - The Chainsmokers, ILLENIUM, Lennon Stella
- To The Wire (SIKS Remix) - Julian Jordan
- Here With Me - Marshmello, CHVRCHES
- Right here, Right Now - Fatboy Slim
- Candy On The Dancefloor - Tujamo
- Complicated (Bassjackers Remix) - Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, David Guetta, Kiiara
- SOS - Avicii
- Off The Set - Bonka & Reece Low Ft. Bigredcap
- Lalala - Y2K, bbno$
- Milky Cabrera - Good Times Ahead, Diplo
- Boom Boom Pow - The Black Eyed Peas
- Send It - Will Sparks & Steve Aoki
- High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco
- Where is the Love - Black Eyed Peas
- Bass Riddim - Bonka & Le Twins ft. Dread MC
- Sweet Child O’ Mine - Guns N’ Roses
- Runaway (U & I) - Galantis
- Sneak Out (Bonka Remix) - Bombs Away, Bonka
- Loco Contigo - DJ Snake, J.Balvin & Tyga
- Higher Needs - Blinders
- Don’t Stop The Party - Pitbull, TJR
- Fire - TV Noise, Blinders
- Focus (Sammy Boyle Remix) - Bonka ft. Bianca
- Here With Me - Marshmello, CHVRCHES
Jitan Chander
