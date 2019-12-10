electronify two

On Air

Electronify Episode Five 10 12 2019

electronify two

Thanks, Housemates for the Music Mix.

Playlist

  1. All Your Love - Bonka feat The Romantic Era
  2. Dance Monkey - Tones and I
  3. You little Beauty - Fisher
  4. Ritual - Tiesto, Jonas Blue & Rita Ora
  5. Feel So Close - Calvin Harris
  6. Senorita - Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
  7. Good Times - Danny Avila
  8. Piece of Your Heart - MEDUZA, Goodboys
  9. Party Starter - Laidback Luke, Mark Bale
  10. Heads Will Roll - Yeah Yeah Yeahs, A-Trak
  11. Old Town Road - Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus
  12. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. Nicky Romero - Here We Go (Hey Boy, Hey Girl) 13. Akon, Eminem - Smack That
  13. Let it Buzz - Daffy Muffin
  14. I Don’t Care - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
  15. Ox - SWACQ
  16. Takeaway - The Chainsmokers, ILLENIUM, Lennon Stella
  17. To The Wire (SIKS Remix) - Julian Jordan
  18. Here With Me - Marshmello, CHVRCHES
  19. Right here, Right Now - Fatboy Slim
  20. Candy On The Dancefloor - Tujamo
  21. Complicated (Bassjackers Remix) - Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, David Guetta, Kiiara
  22. SOS - Avicii
  23. Off The Set - Bonka & Reece Low Ft. Bigredcap
  24. Lalala - Y2K, bbno$
  25. Milky Cabrera - Good Times Ahead, Diplo
  26. Boom Boom Pow - The Black Eyed Peas
  27. Send It - Will Sparks & Steve Aoki
  28. High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco
  29. Where is the Love - Black Eyed Peas
  30. Bass Riddim - Bonka & Le Twins ft. Dread MC
  31. Sweet Child O’ Mine - Guns N’ Roses
  32. Runaway (U & I) - Galantis
  33. Sneak Out (Bonka Remix) - Bombs Away, Bonka
  34. Loco Contigo - DJ Snake, J.Balvin & Tyga
  35. Higher Needs - Blinders
  36. Don’t Stop The Party - Pitbull, TJR
  37. Fire - TV Noise, Blinders
  38. Focus (Sammy Boyle Remix) - Bonka ft. Bianca
  39. Here With Me - Marshmello, CHVRCHES
Jitan Chander

December 10th 2019
Read more by Jitan Chander
Category: ,
Tags: , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Electronify

Electronify
electronify two
Electronify

Electronify episode Four (26/11/2019)

Special thanks to Housemates for providing the music (music mix). Episode four of electronify featuring music provided by housemates a show on […]

electronify three
electronify two
Electronify

Electronify episode Three (22/10/2019)

Electronify episode three.

Electronify
electronify two
Electronify

Electronify episode Two (15/10/2019)

Episode two of electronify on 15/10/2019.

Related Content

graveyardlogo-1.jpg
graveyardlogo.jpg
Graveyard Shift

Graveyard shift 10/12/2019

20191203_012915[1]
graveyardlogo.jpg
Graveyard Shift

Graveyard shift 3 12 2019

Like (9)
Like (7)
Like Sugar

Like Sugar: Episode 7 Playlist