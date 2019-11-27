On Air
Electronify episode Four (26/11/2019)
Special thanks to Housemates for providing the music (music mix).
Episode four of electronify featuring music provided by housemates a show on SYN. Electronic music, house music all kinds of electronic music. Thank you to all who listens in and hope whoever listens enjoys what they listen to music and talking and any other forms of entertainment in the episode.
Playlist
- Something Real - Armin van Buuren & Avian Grays feat. Jordan Shaw
- Million Voices - Armin van Buuren
- Recognize (Kryder Remix) - Lost Frequencies feat. Flyn
- Never Be Alone - David Guetta x Morten x Aloe Blacc
- Hear You Now (Graham Bell 2019 Remix) - DJ Hooligan
- Bring It Back (Afrojack X Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano Remix vs Body (AvB Mashup) - Jewelz & Sparks vs Loud Luxury feat. Brando -
- Piece Of My Heart (AvB Mashup) - Andrew Bayer - Magitek vs Medusa feat. Goodboys
- We Come In Peace - Purple Haze & KhoMha
- My Spine Is Tingling - Will Sparks feat. Luciana
- Thrive - Super8 & Tab
- Cabin Fever (Orjan Nilsen Club Mix) vs One Kiss (AvB Mashup) - Orjan Nilsen x Dennis Sheperd x Nifra x Estiva vs Calvin Harris feat. Dua Lipa
- Lighter Than Air - MaRLo & Feenixpawl
- The Melody - Andrew Rayel & NWYR
- The Joker (Maarten de Jong Remix) - Corti Organ
- Mr. Navigator - Armin van Buuren & Tempo Giusto
- Cosmic Order - Avao
- The Power Within - MaRLo