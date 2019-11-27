electronify two

On Air

Electronify episode Four (26/11/2019)

Electronify

Special thanks to Housemates for providing the music (music mix).

Episode four of electronify featuring music provided by housemates a show on SYN. Electronic music, house music all kinds of electronic music. Thank you to all who listens in and hope whoever listens enjoys what they listen to music and talking and any other forms of entertainment in the episode.

Playlist

  1. Something Real - Armin van Buuren & Avian Grays feat. Jordan Shaw
  2. Million Voices - Armin van Buuren
  3. Recognize (Kryder Remix) - Lost Frequencies feat. Flyn
  4. Never Be Alone - David Guetta x Morten x Aloe Blacc
  5. Hear You Now (Graham Bell 2019 Remix) - DJ Hooligan
  6. Bring It Back (Afrojack X Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano Remix vs Body (AvB Mashup) - Jewelz & Sparks vs Loud Luxury feat. Brando -
  7. Piece Of My Heart (AvB Mashup) - Andrew Bayer - Magitek vs Medusa feat. Goodboys
  8. We Come In Peace - Purple Haze & KhoMha
  9. My Spine Is Tingling - Will Sparks feat. Luciana
  10. Thrive - Super8 & Tab
  11. Cabin Fever (Orjan Nilsen Club Mix) vs One Kiss (AvB Mashup) - Orjan Nilsen x Dennis Sheperd x Nifra x Estiva vs Calvin Harris feat. Dua Lipa
  12. Lighter Than Air - MaRLo & Feenixpawl
  13. The Melody - Andrew Rayel & NWYR
  14. The Joker (Maarten de Jong Remix) - Corti Organ
  15. Mr. Navigator - Armin van Buuren & Tempo Giusto
  16. Cosmic Order - Avao
  17. The Power Within - MaRLo
Jitan Chander

November 27th 2019
Read more by Jitan Chander
Category: , ,
Tags: , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Electronify

electronify three
electronify two
Electronify

Electronify episode Three (22/10/2019)

Electronify episode three.

Electronify
electronify two
Electronify

Electronify episode Two (15/10/2019)

Episode two of electronify on 15/10/2019.

electronify three
electronify two
Electronify

Electronify episode one (08-10-2019)

  Episode one of electronify.      

Related Content

Like (9)
Like (7)
Like Sugar

Like Sugar: Episode 7 Playlist

graveyardlogo-1.jpg
graveyardlogo.jpg
Graveyard Shift

Graveyard Shift 26/11/2019

Like (10)
Like (7)
Like Sugar

Like Sugar: Episode 6 Playlist