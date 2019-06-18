Emerging Writers Festival interview – Art Smitten

With the 2019 Emerging Writers Festival imminent, Art Smitten co-hosts Arnie and Sim caught-up with Artistic Director – and former SYN presenter – Izzy Roberts-Orr about her decade-long involvement with the Festival, its colourful promotional artwork (pictured above), its international connections, and which poet she’d most like to have a coffee with.

The Emerging Writers Festival officially begins this Wednesday, June 19th. For more information, head to emergingwritersfestival.org.au, or search @emergingwriters on social media.



Segment originally aired Wednesday, June 13th. Produced by Tom Parry.