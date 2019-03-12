Emma Mary Hall interview – Art Smitten

ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

To promote her new show World Problems, and in recognition of International Women’s Day, writer and director Emma Mary Hall joined Art Smitten‘s co-hosts Charisa and Nicola to chat about the philosophical crises and cultural barriers that led to its creation.

 

 

World Problems will be performed at fortyfivedownstairs from Wednesday, March 13th. For more information, head to fortyfivedownstairs.com/wp2016/event/world-problems

 

Segment originally aired Wednesday, March 6th. Produced by Tom Parry.

Image provided courtesy of the artist.

March 12th 2019
