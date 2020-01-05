On Air
The Encore #2 – Best Rock B Sides
After almost 2 years since the show last broadcasted. Rockology Returns for a special set of Encore Shows. This edition features Sam’s favourite picks from the reverse side. Don’t miss a beat! Follow Rockology on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.
Rockology returns next week for the final encore show. Saturday at 5pm.
#SYNRockology
Sam Menhennet
January 5th 2020Read more by Sam Menhennet
