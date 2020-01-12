On Air
The Encore #3 – Best Rock Collaborations
After almost 2 years since the show last broadcasted. Rockology Returns for a special set of Encore Shows. This edition features Sam’s favourite Rock Collaborations. Don’t miss a beat! Follow Rockology on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.
Rockology returns next week for the final ever show.
You get decide the playlist, Vote your 10 favourite Rock Songs here!
Listen LIVE Saturday at 5pm.
#SYNRockology
Sam Menhennet
January 12th 2020
