Rockology2Facebook

On Air

The Encore #3 – Best Rock Collaborations

Rockology2Facebook-1160x653

After almost 2 years since the show last broadcasted. Rockology Returns for a special set of Encore Shows. This edition features Sam’s favourite Rock Collaborations. Don’t miss a beat! Follow Rockology on FacebookTwitter & Instagram.  

Rockology returns next week for the final ever show. 

You get decide the playlist, Vote your 10 favourite Rock Songs here!

Listen LIVE Saturday at 5pm.

#SYNRockology

 

Click to Listen to More Episodes

RkPlaylist3THEFINALCOUNTDOWN

Sam Menhennet

January 12th 2020
Read more by Sam Menhennet
Category: , , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Rockology

Rockology2Facebook-1160x653
Rockology2Facebook
Rockology

Rockology – The Final Countdown – Vote Now

January is the month for countdowns and to celebrate the Final Ever Rockology. Before the other big countdown this month. I’m counting […]

Rockology2Facebook-1160x653
Rockology2Facebook
Rockology

The Encore #2 – Best Rock B Sides

After almost 2 years since the show last broadcasted. Rockology Returns for a special set of Encore Shows. This edition features Sam’s […]

Rockology2Facebook-1160x653
Rockology2Facebook
Rockology

The Encore #1 – Rock Cover Songs

Surprise! After almost 2 years since the show last broadcasted. Rockology Returns for a special set of Encore Shows. Kicking off with […]

Related Content

a1345334960_16

Stare Back At Me By Stand Tall (EP) Review

Stefan-Bradley_avatar_1487920044-300x300
graveyardlogo.jpg
Graveyard Shift

Graveyard Shift/Stefans SYN Death Graveyard (29/12/2019)

graveyardlogo-1.jpg
graveyardlogo.jpg
Graveyard Shift

Graveyard shift (23 12 2019)