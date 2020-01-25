On Air
The Encore #4 – Top 20 Rock Songs
After almost 2 years since the show last broadcasted. Rockology Returns for a special set of Encore Shows. January is the month for countdowns and to celebrate the final ever Rockology. Thanks to your submissions here are the Top 20 Rock Songs as voted by you.
Don’t miss a beat! Follow Rockology on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.
#SYNRockology
Sam Menhennet
January 25th 2020Read more by Sam Menhennet
Category: Audio, Audio, Features, Playlist, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: countdown, Music, podcast, rock, Rock n Roll, Rockology, Sam Menhennet, The Final Countdown, Top 10, Top 20
More by Rockology
The Encore #3 – Best Rock Collaborations
After almost 2 years since the show last broadcasted. Rockology Returns for a special set of Encore Shows. This edition features Sam’s […]
Rockology – The Final Countdown
January is the month for countdowns and to celebrate the Final Ever Rockology. Before the other big countdown this month. I’m counting […]
The Encore #2 – Best Rock B Sides
After almost 2 years since the show last broadcasted. Rockology Returns for a special set of Encore Shows. This edition features Sam’s […]
Click to Listen to More Episodes