Logo 2

SYN 90.7

Ep #4 Playlist

Playlist

  1. Hunger - Tia Gostelow
  2. Baby Give It Up - Francesca Gonzales
  3. Sit Next To Me - Foster the People
  4. The Heart is a Muscle - Gang of Youths
  5. One of These Days - Vance Joy
  6. Surrender - Chores ft. Abby Wolfe
  7. Think About You - Delta Goodrem

February 24th 2018
Read more by Annabel Lanyon
Category:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Saturday Stretch

Logo 2
The Saturday Stretch

Ep #3 Podcast and Playlist

This week on the Saturday Stretch we find out how Issy’s Valentine’s day date went with Bachelor #2, Luca, from last week, […]

Logo 2
The Saturday Stretch

Ep #2 Podcast and Playlist

This week the girls talk celebrity comebacks, Kylie Jenner’s baby name, and hosts Demi and Bel set up co-host Issy on a […]

Logo 2
The Saturday Stretch

Ep #1 Podcast and Playlist

Join us for our first ever show on The Saturday Stretch! On today’s show Bel, Demi and Issy talk New Year’s resolutions, […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport