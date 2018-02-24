SYN 90.7
Ep #4 Playlist
- Hunger - Tia Gostelow
- Baby Give It Up - Francesca Gonzales
- Sit Next To Me - Foster the People
- The Heart is a Muscle - Gang of Youths
- One of These Days - Vance Joy
- Surrender - Chores ft. Abby Wolfe
- Think About You - Delta Goodrem
