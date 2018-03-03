SYN 90.7
Ep #5 Podcast and Playlist
Emerging soul/pop/R&B artist Francesca Gonzales joined us for a chat today as Bel’s Mystery Birthday Caller (11:15), the girls talk unusual insults (19:00), and ‘Namasay Really!?’ returns as nokia decides to bring back the slide phone (01:40).
PLUS plenty more antics, chit-chat and laughs to get your stomach muscles stretched!
Playlist
- Saturday - Twin Shadow ft. HAIM
- Forces - Japanese Wallpaper ft. Airling
- Missing Me - Angie McMahon
- Ghost - Halsey
- Better Person - Francesca Gonzales
- Thank You and Sorry - Maddy Jane
- Need You - Flight Facilities ft. NÏKA
