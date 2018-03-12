Ep #6 Podcast and Playlist

This week the girls talk the recent boys night on ‘Married at Firt Sight’ in light of International Women’s Day (01:52), the Oscars (08:36), Demi’s recent experience of being ‘song-shamed’ (13:24), and we introduce our new segment ‘The Impression Session’ (23:18)!

