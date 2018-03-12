Logo 2

Ep #6 Podcast and Playlist

This week the girls talk the recent boys night on ‘Married at Firt Sight’ in light of International Women’s Day (01:52), the Oscars (08:36), Demi’s recent experience of being ‘song-shamed’ (13:24), and we introduce our new segment ‘The Impression Session’ (23:18)!

PLUS plenty more antics, chit-chat and laughs to get your stomach muscles stretched!

Playlist

  1. My Life - ZHU, Tame Impala
  2. Lady Powers - Vera Blue ft. Kodie Shane
  3. Ride or Die - The Knocks ft. Foster the People
  4. It Runs Through Me - Tom Misch, De La Soul
  5. Magnolia - Playboi Carti
  6. Further Than the Planes Fly - Eves Karydas
  7. Oops!...I Did It Again - Britney Spears

March 12th 2018
