SYN 90.7
Ep #6 Podcast and Playlist
This week the girls talk the recent boys night on ‘Married at Firt Sight’ in light of International Women’s Day (01:52), the Oscars (08:36), Demi’s recent experience of being ‘song-shamed’ (13:24), and we introduce our new segment ‘The Impression Session’ (23:18)!
PLUS plenty more antics, chit-chat and laughs to get your stomach muscles stretched!
Playlist
- My Life - ZHU, Tame Impala
- Lady Powers - Vera Blue ft. Kodie Shane
- Ride or Die - The Knocks ft. Foster the People
- It Runs Through Me - Tom Misch, De La Soul
- Magnolia - Playboi Carti
- Further Than the Planes Fly - Eves Karydas
- Oops!...I Did It Again - Britney Spears
