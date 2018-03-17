Ep #7 Playlist

Logo 2

  1. Freakin Out - SAFIA
  2. Morning Person - Cousin Tony's Brand New Firebird
  3. My Boy - Billie Eilish
  4. Semiotic Vision - Approachable Members of Your Local Community
  5. Nothing to Regret - Robinson
  6. Someone New - Hozier
  7. Bad Bad News - Leon Bridges

March 17th 2018
