SYN 90.7
Ep #7 Playlist
- Freakin Out - SAFIA
- Morning Person - Cousin Tony's Brand New Firebird
- My Boy - Billie Eilish
- Semiotic Vision - Approachable Members of Your Local Community
- Nothing to Regret - Robinson
- Someone New - Hozier
- Bad Bad News - Leon Bridges
This week the girls talk the recent boys night on ‘Married at Firt Sight’ in light of International Women’s Day (01:52), the […]
Emerging soul/pop/R&B artist Francesca Gonzales joined us for a chat today as Bel’s Mystery Birthday Caller (11:15), the girls talk unusual insults […]
With Uni just around the corner the girls talk what type of Uni Student they are, procrastination tactics and extremes they’ve reached […]