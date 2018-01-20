EP + SHORT FILM REVIEW: Missing Link by Nick Murphy

Missing Link EP by Nick Murphy out now

EP streaming provided by Publicist

Words by Jordan Fennell

The beginning of Nick Murphy’s eight minute short movie, Missing Link, opens with him twirling beneath a bridge at night. The camera cuts and he is in a fluorescent lit room, lighting a cigarette. A voice speaks over the image, ‘Define direction and ask yourself the following questions: who is my truest self and where do they reside? By following these simple steps you will begin the process of bringing your inner selves together.’

In his short film and his new EP, both titled Missing Link, Nick Murphy ask himself these questions and puts in place the process to bridge the divide from his previous moniker, Chet Faker, to his new musical project – himself. But it’s a rocky and abrupt crossing. The lead single ‘Your Time’ has the pulsing and moody crooning former Chet Faker fans are familiar with but this is shed almost immediately on the next track titled ‘Bye’. It’s an instrumental interlude with a coarse acoustic start that bleeds into electronic sirens, which could double for a very long intro to a Beastie Boys song. The EP finds its feet with ‘Forget About Me’ a cinematic track that blends a disco beat with rock vocals.

‘Nick Murphy ask himself these questions and puts in place the process to bridge the divide from his previous moniker, Chet Faker to his new musical project – himself’

The short movie is a visual representation of the abstract nature of the EP. There’s no clear storyline but it is intense; at one point there’s a person taped up in the back of a car. But at the end there seems to be resolve with Nick standing on a beach, arms outstretched, as the wind blows.

It’s an interesting transition but one that Nick has been itching to do for a while. Tweeting back in September 2016, two years after his successful Built on Glass album debut, ‘There’s an evolution happening and I wanted to let you know where it’s going.’ Though it may be hard to bid a fond farewell to Chet Faker (those pulsing beats and seductive mumblings were an iconic musical duo) this wider palette of music gives him room to explore. If he finds the right blend of his past and present, it’s a change worth looking forward to.