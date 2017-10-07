Front & Centre Logo

Front & Centre Episode 12: Thursday 5th October

It’s the final episode of Front & Centre! How incredibly sad! But it is not over yet!!! Join Sean and Julza one last time as they count down their top five favourite news stories from the season and talk about some of their favourite moments, funny and inspiring, of the season. Stick around though, for when Sean and Julza give each other the iconic Quickfire Round® treatment, interview each other about what is planned for the future, and try not to cry!

  1. Finish Line ft. Eryn Allen Kane and T-Pain - Chance the Rapper
  2. Go Your Own Way - Fleetwood Mac
  3. All Outta Luck - Miss Eileen and King Lear
  4. Every Teardrop is a Waterfall - Coldplay
  5. Time to Say Goodbye - Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman

Sean and Julza – Your favourite radio hosts are two university students about to enter the real world. Wish them luck!

Julian Virgona

October 7th 2017
