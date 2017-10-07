Front & Centre Episode 12: Thursday 5th October

It’s the final episode of Front & Centre! How incredibly sad! But it is not over yet!!! Join Sean and Julza one last time as they count down their top five favourite news stories from the season and talk about some of their favourite moments, funny and inspiring, of the season. Stick around though, for when Sean and Julza give each other the iconic Quickfire Round® treatment, interview each other about what is planned for the future, and try not to cry!