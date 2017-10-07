SYN Nation
Front & Centre Episode 12: Thursday 5th October
It’s the final episode of Front & Centre! How incredibly sad! But it is not over yet!!! Join Sean and Julza one last time as they count down their top five favourite news stories from the season and talk about some of their favourite moments, funny and inspiring, of the season. Stick around though, for when Sean and Julza give each other the iconic Quickfire Round® treatment, interview each other about what is planned for the future, and try not to cry!
Playlist
- Finish Line ft. Eryn Allen Kane and T-Pain - Chance the Rapper
- Go Your Own Way - Fleetwood Mac
- All Outta Luck - Miss Eileen and King Lear
- Every Teardrop is a Waterfall - Coldplay
- Time to Say Goodbye - Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman
Guests
Sean and Julza – Your favourite radio hosts are two university students about to enter the real world. Wish them luck!
Julian Virgona
October 7th 2017Read more by Julian Virgona
Category: Audio, Audio, News
Topics: Comedy, Music, News
Tags: Front & Centre, Highlights, Sean and Julza
More by Front & Centre
Front & Centre Episode 11: Thursday 28th September
What a plot twist for Episode 11 of Front & Centre, we’re not interviewing just any incredible young person, we’re having a […]
Front & Centre Episode 10: Thursday 21st September
It’s the Front & Centre TEDxYouth Special!!! Sean and Julza are especially excited to interview not one, but two guests. The boys […]
Front & Centre Episode 9: Thursday 14th September
It’s Front & Centre’s electronic special!!! Where we are playing electronic music to go along with our incredible conversation with the phenomenal […]