SYN Nation
Front & Centre Episode 1: Thursday 20th July
In the first episode of Front & Centre, Sean and Julza discuss the unfathomable amount of trees planted in India and the mysterious Broken Heart Syndrome, before interviewing the super cool Katia Pellicciotta, co-founder of the Art Zine, Discord.
Playlist
- Have Some Love - Childish Gambino
- Komorebi - Craft Spells
- How Much Does Your Love Cost? - Thelma Plum
- You're Not Gonna Buy That Shirt - Hannah Kate
- Palo Alto - Jack River
- Blood - City Calm Down
Guests
Katia Pellicciotta – University Student, budding artist and writer. Co-founder of Art Zine, Discord.