Front & Centre Episode 1: Thursday 20th July

Katia on Front & Centre
In the first episode of Front & Centre, Sean and Julza discuss the unfathomable amount of trees planted in India and the mysterious Broken Heart Syndrome, before interviewing the super cool Katia Pellicciotta, co-founder of the Art Zine, Discord.

Playlist

  1. Have Some Love - Childish Gambino
  2. Komorebi - Craft Spells
  3. How Much Does Your Love Cost? - Thelma Plum
  4. You're Not Gonna Buy That Shirt - Hannah Kate
  5. Palo Alto - Jack River
  6. Blood - City Calm Down

Guests

Katia Pellicciotta – University Student, budding artist and writer. Co-founder of Art Zine, Discord.

Julian Virgona

July 21st 2017
