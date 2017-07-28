Front & Centre Logo

Front & Centre Episode 2: Thursday 27th July

Miss Eileen and King Lear
Have you ever seen a beached whale in Paris? Or wanted to own an island in Scotland? That’s the interesting news Sean and Julza will be discussing in Episode 2 of Front & Centre, followed by an interview with the awesome indie folk bro-sis duo Miss Eileen and King Lear, who even play a live song for us! Check them out on Facebook!

 

Playlist

  1. Gopuru - Dr G Yunupingu
  2. Cold Summers - Crepes
  3. Roll Up Your Sleeves - Meg Mac
  4. All Outta Luck (Live In-Studio) - Miss Eileen and King Lear
  5. Drama ft Drapht - Kate Miller-Heidke
  6. Held By The Air - Miss Eileen and King Lear

Guests

Miss Eileen and King Lear – Hailing from Northern New South Wales via Melbourne’s north, Eileen and Lear Hodgkins combine forces in their harmony-rich mix of rock, indie-folk and pop stylings, creating a dynamic and energetic pair.

Julian Virgona

July 28th 2017
