SYN Nation
Front & Centre Episode 2: Thursday 27th July
Have you ever seen a beached whale in Paris? Or wanted to own an island in Scotland? That’s the interesting news Sean and Julza will be discussing in Episode 2 of Front & Centre, followed by an interview with the awesome indie folk bro-sis duo Miss Eileen and King Lear, who even play a live song for us! Check them out on Facebook!
Playlist
- Gopuru - Dr G Yunupingu
- Cold Summers - Crepes
- Roll Up Your Sleeves - Meg Mac
- All Outta Luck (Live In-Studio) - Miss Eileen and King Lear
- Drama ft Drapht - Kate Miller-Heidke
- Held By The Air - Miss Eileen and King Lear
Guests
Miss Eileen and King Lear – Hailing from Northern New South Wales via Melbourne’s north, Eileen and Lear Hodgkins combine forces in their harmony-rich mix of rock, indie-folk and pop stylings, creating a dynamic and energetic pair.
Julian Virgona
July 28th 2017Read more by Julian Virgona
Category: Audio, Audio, News, News and Commentary
Topics: Comedy, Culture, Environment, Music, News
Tags: Front & Centre, Front and Centre, interview, Julza, Miss Eileen and King Lear, News, Sean, SYN Nation
More by Front & Centre
Front & Centre Episode 1: Thursday 20th July
In the first episode of Front & Centre, Sean and Julza discuss the unfathomable amount of trees planted in India and the […]