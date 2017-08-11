Front & Centre Episode 4: Thursday 10th August

The world’s leaders really are crazy, especially in Episode 4 of Front & Centre, where Sean and Julza gush over Putin’s glorious 46 minute, topless fishing propaganda video, and admire Sir Trump-a-Lot (copyright Sean) and his ‘Real News,’ channel that totally delivers completely real news for sure. Your favourite radio presenters then interview the incredible Isabella Moore, a young woman who runs a music blog, Homemade Dynamite, has worked for Triple J Unearthed AND helps run an underage music festival called XraySpeX… and she’s only 15! What a show!!!