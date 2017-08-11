SYN Nation
Front & Centre Episode 4: Thursday 10th August
The world’s leaders really are crazy, especially in Episode 4 of Front & Centre, where Sean and Julza gush over Putin’s glorious 46 minute, topless fishing propaganda video, and admire Sir Trump-a-Lot (copyright Sean) and his ‘Real News,’ channel that totally delivers completely real news for sure. Your favourite radio presenters then interview the incredible Isabella Moore, a young woman who runs a music blog, Homemade Dynamite, has worked for Triple J Unearthed AND helps run an underage music festival called XraySpeX… and she’s only 15! What a show!!!
Playlist
- All We Got (feat. Kanye West and Chicago Children's Chior) - Chance the Rapper
- Magnolia - Gang of Youths
- I Was a Teenage Anarchist - Against Me!
- Girlie Bits - Ali Barter
- Saved - Khalid
- Magnificent - Hannah Kate
Guests
Isabella Moore – Music Blogger behind Homemade Dynamite, superuser and Triple J host, and booker and curator of underage music festival XraySpeX, all at the young age of 15!
