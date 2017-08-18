Front & Centre Episode 5: Thursday 17th August

There’s some weird stuff is happening in Europe, from anti-tourism protests to Germans swimming to work to Belgian Brotherhoods making massive omlettes. After we all learn to be better global citizens, we speak to two outstanding global citizens, Liam and Dan Poole, who run Crepes for Change, a not-for-profit social enterprise dedicated to alleviating youth homelessness through delicious French desserts. Another quality show by your favourite radio presenters, Sean and Julza.