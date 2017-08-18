Front & Centre Logo

Front & Centre Episode 5: Thursday 17th August

20930687_1957514084518086_1293061314_o
There’s some weird stuff is happening in Europe, from anti-tourism protests to Germans swimming to work to Belgian Brotherhoods making massive omlettes. After we all learn to be better global citizens, we speak to two outstanding global citizens, Liam and Dan Poole, who run Crepes for Change, a not-for-profit social enterprise dedicated to alleviating youth homelessness through delicious French desserts. Another quality show by your favourite radio presenters, Sean and Julza.

Playlist

  1. The Louvre - Lorde
  2. The Crowd - The Cat Empire
  3. A Walk - Tycho
  4. I Want - Ruby Fields
  5. Snow - Angus and Julia Stone
  6. Be About You - Winston Surfshirt

Guests

Crepes for Change – Not-For-Profit Social Enterprise based in Melbourne dedicated to alleviating youth homelessness.

Julian Virgona

August 18th 2017
