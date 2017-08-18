SYN Nation
Front & Centre Episode 5: Thursday 17th August
There’s some weird stuff is happening in Europe, from anti-tourism protests to Germans swimming to work to Belgian Brotherhoods making massive omlettes. After we all learn to be better global citizens, we speak to two outstanding global citizens, Liam and Dan Poole, who run Crepes for Change, a not-for-profit social enterprise dedicated to alleviating youth homelessness through delicious French desserts. Another quality show by your favourite radio presenters, Sean and Julza.
Playlist
- The Louvre - Lorde
- The Crowd - The Cat Empire
- A Walk - Tycho
- I Want - Ruby Fields
- Snow - Angus and Julia Stone
- Be About You - Winston Surfshirt
Guests
Crepes for Change – Not-For-Profit Social Enterprise based in Melbourne dedicated to alleviating youth homelessness.
Julian Virgona
August 18th 2017Read more by Julian Virgona
Category: Audio, Audio, News, News and Commentary
Topics: Comedy, Music, News
Tags: Barcelona, Belgium, Comedy, Crepes for Change, Europe, Front and Centre, interview, Munich, News, Omlette, Sean and Julza, Social Enterprise
More by Front & Centre
Front & Centre Episode 4: Thursday 10th August
The world’s leaders really are crazy, especially in Episode 4 of Front & Centre, where Sean and Julza gush over Putin’s glorious […]
Front & Centre Episode 3: Thursday 3rd August
In Episode 3 of Front & Centre, Sean and Julza discuss the miraculous rediscovery of the Dinosaur Ant, the baffling state of […]
Front & Centre Episode 2: Thursday 27th July
Have you ever seen a beached whale in Paris? Or wanted to own an island in Scotland? That’s the interesting news Sean […]