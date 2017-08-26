Front & Centre Logo

SYN Nation

Front & Centre Episode 6: Thursday 24th August

21146418_1960649987537829_603451456_o
Listen to Episode

What’s the weirdest ‘vessel,’ from which you have ever eaten your food? How about a dog bowl, like 1 in 10 Brits said they’d be cool doing? Well tuck into a hipster meal on a hipster ‘vessel,’ while Sean and Julza talk about this and the conspiracy theories surrounding the recent solar eclipse. Who doesn’t enjoy a good conspiracy? Sean and Julza then have a truly enlightening discussion with Imam Kamran Tahir, delving into the initiatives started by the young Imam, such as ‘I’m a Muslim, Ask Me Anything,’ with the goal of dispelling racism, prejudice and misconceptions of the Isamic Religion. Not a show to miss!

Playlist

  1. Thunder - Imagine Dragons
  2. Feel The Way I Do - The Jungle Giants
  3. Yanada - The Preatures
  4. Don't Wanna Fight - Alabama Shakes
  5. I Could've Been Your Girl - She & Him
  6. i - Kendrick Lamar

Guests

Imam Kamran Tahir – At 26, he is Australia’s youngest Imam, an Islamic leader, and the initiator behind ‘I’m a Muslim, Ask Me Anything,’ and ‘Coffee and Islam,’ with the hope of ending misconceptions about the Islamic Religion.

Julian Virgona

August 26th 2017
Read more by Julian Virgona
Category: , , ,
Topics: ,
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Front & Centre

20930687_1957514084518086_1293061314_o
Front & Centre Logo
Front & Centre

Front & Centre Episode 5: Thursday 17th August

There’s some weird stuff is happening in Europe, from anti-tourism protests to Germans swimming to work to Belgian Brotherhoods making massive omlettes. […]

Episode 4 F&C
Front & Centre Logo
Front & Centre

Front & Centre Episode 4: Thursday 10th August

The world’s leaders really are crazy, especially in Episode 4 of Front & Centre, where Sean and Julza gush over Putin’s glorious […]

F&C Episode 3
Front & Centre Logo
Front & Centre

Front & Centre Episode 3: Thursday 3rd August

In Episode 3 of Front & Centre, Sean and Julza discuss the miraculous rediscovery of the Dinosaur Ant, the baffling state of […]

Related Content

Front & Centre Episode 2
Front & Centre Logo
Front & Centre

Front & Centre Episode 2: Thursday 27th July

Katia Pellicciotta Discord
Front & Centre Logo
Front & Centre

Front & Centre Episode 1: Thursday 20th July

Rove
1507627_10152601417948650_1520824688540433267_n_24.png
Get Cereal

Rove McManus on Get Cereal