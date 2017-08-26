Front & Centre Episode 6: Thursday 24th August

What’s the weirdest ‘vessel,’ from which you have ever eaten your food? How about a dog bowl, like 1 in 10 Brits said they’d be cool doing? Well tuck into a hipster meal on a hipster ‘vessel,’ while Sean and Julza talk about this and the conspiracy theories surrounding the recent solar eclipse. Who doesn’t enjoy a good conspiracy? Sean and Julza then have a truly enlightening discussion with Imam Kamran Tahir, delving into the initiatives started by the young Imam, such as ‘I’m a Muslim, Ask Me Anything,’ with the goal of dispelling racism, prejudice and misconceptions of the Isamic Religion. Not a show to miss!