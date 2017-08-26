SYN Nation
Front & Centre Episode 6: Thursday 24th August
What’s the weirdest ‘vessel,’ from which you have ever eaten your food? How about a dog bowl, like 1 in 10 Brits said they’d be cool doing? Well tuck into a hipster meal on a hipster ‘vessel,’ while Sean and Julza talk about this and the conspiracy theories surrounding the recent solar eclipse. Who doesn’t enjoy a good conspiracy? Sean and Julza then have a truly enlightening discussion with Imam Kamran Tahir, delving into the initiatives started by the young Imam, such as ‘I’m a Muslim, Ask Me Anything,’ with the goal of dispelling racism, prejudice and misconceptions of the Isamic Religion. Not a show to miss!
Playlist
- Thunder - Imagine Dragons
- Feel The Way I Do - The Jungle Giants
- Yanada - The Preatures
- Don't Wanna Fight - Alabama Shakes
- I Could've Been Your Girl - She & Him
- i - Kendrick Lamar
Guests
Imam Kamran Tahir – At 26, he is Australia’s youngest Imam, an Islamic leader, and the initiator behind ‘I’m a Muslim, Ask Me Anything,’ and ‘Coffee and Islam,’ with the hope of ending misconceptions about the Islamic Religion.
