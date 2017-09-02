Front & Centre Logo

SYN Nation

Front & Centre Episode 7: Thursday 31st August

21245577_1962990830637078_162724055_n
Listen to Episode

It was a beautiful day in Melbourne during Episode 7, but not so much in New York and China, where sinkholes seem to be swallowing people up, left, right and (Front &) centre, and in America, where nuns are up to no good, robbing banks! On the brighter side, the 10th annual World Gravy Wrestling happened this week in Manchester… ok… It was also a beautiful and inspiring interview with Monique Trsuler of the VFLW Box Hill Hawks, teaching us about the hard work it takes to be the best of the best, which includes running distances Sean and Julza couldn’t imagine. Tune in for an extra 10 minutes of interview not aired live, including an extra quick fire question!

Playlist

  1. Provider - Frank Ocean
  2. Between Two Lungs - Florence & The Machine
  3. Shake It Out - Florence & The Machine
  4. Talk is Cheap - Chet Faker
  5. Murder to the Mind - Tash Sultana
  6. Pretty Lovers - Client Liason

Guests

Monique Trusler – VFLW player for the Box Hill Hawks with big dreams for a future AFL career

Julian Virgona

September 2nd 2017
Read more by Julian Virgona
Category: , , ,
Topics: ,
Tags: , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Front & Centre

21146418_1960649987537829_603451456_o
Front & Centre Logo
Front & Centre

Front & Centre Episode 6: Thursday 24th August

What’s the weirdest ‘vessel,’ from which you have ever eaten your food? How about a dog bowl, like 1 in 10 Brits […]

20930687_1957514084518086_1293061314_o
Front & Centre Logo
Front & Centre

Front & Centre Episode 5: Thursday 17th August

There’s some weird stuff is happening in Europe, from anti-tourism protests to Germans swimming to work to Belgian Brotherhoods making massive omlettes. […]

Episode 4 F&C
Front & Centre Logo
Front & Centre

Front & Centre Episode 4: Thursday 10th August

The world’s leaders really are crazy, especially in Episode 4 of Front & Centre, where Sean and Julza gush over Putin’s glorious […]

Related Content

Farter Figures Logo
Farter Figures Logo
Farter Figures

Farter Figures - Bonus Content

F&C Episode 3
Front & Centre Logo
Front & Centre

Front & Centre Episode 3: Thursday 3rd August

Front & Centre Episode 2
Front & Centre Logo
Front & Centre

Front & Centre Episode 2: Thursday 27th July