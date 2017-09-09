Front & Centre Logo

Front & Centre Episode 8: Thursday 7th September

It’s the first week of September and spring which brings only one thing: the annual Dog Carrying Festival in China, and the publication of the 2018 Guinness Book of Records! Best time of the year! After Sean and Julza deliberate these crazy occurrences, as well as the Vatican’s wacky ban on gluten-free bread, they then indulge in a conversation to Donut King Morgan Hipworth, an incredible 16-year-old who is completely running his own Bistro Morgan, serving up ‘seriously good donuts,’ while still finding time to get his homework done.

Playlist

  1. September - Earth, Wind & Fire
  2. Seasons (Waiting on You) - Future Islands
  3. 29 #Strafford APTS - Bon Iver
  4. Easy Breezy - Hannah Kate
  5. Ribs - Lorde
  6. We Can Work It Out - Gordi

Guests

Morgan Hipworth – 16-year-old Donut King and chef prodigy who runs his very own business Bistro Morgan, making ‘seriously good donuts,’

Julian Virgona

September 9th 2017
