Front & Centre Episode 8: Thursday 7th September

It’s the first week of September and spring which brings only one thing: the annual Dog Carrying Festival in China, and the publication of the 2018 Guinness Book of Records! Best time of the year! After Sean and Julza deliberate these crazy occurrences, as well as the Vatican’s wacky ban on gluten-free bread, they then indulge in a conversation to Donut King Morgan Hipworth, an incredible 16-year-old who is completely running his own Bistro Morgan, serving up ‘seriously good donuts,’ while still finding time to get his homework done.