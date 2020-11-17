On Air
Episode 1 – HPK & Daniel James Johnson
Listen to Liam somewhat endearingly fumble his way through the pilot episode of his very own show (The Four Bar Pass), as he interviews/converses with two of his closest friends and peers, HPK and Daniel James Johnson- the three of them collectively having radio expertise equal to maybe one presenter.
This show was recorded live-to-air on 07/10/19. Yeah, you read that right. We know.
Produced by Liam Marziano. Brought to you by SYN.
