Logo for SYN Seasonal 'The Four Bar Pass'

On Air

Episode 1 – HPK & Daniel James Johnson

Listen to Liam somewhat endearingly fumble his way through the pilot episode of his very own show (The Four Bar Pass), as he interviews/converses with two of his closest friends and peers, HPK and Daniel James Johnson- the three of them collectively having radio expertise equal to maybe one presenter.

This show was recorded live-to-air on 07/10/19. Yeah, you read that right. We know.

Produced by Liam Marziano. Brought to you by SYN.

Follow @thefourbarpass, @synmedia, @hpkofficial, and @dan.james.johnson on Instagram for more info/content! Artwork by Monica Innes (@it_is_mon), follow her too!

https://omny.fm/shows/the-four-bar-pass/episode-1-hpk-daniel-james-johnson

Liam Marziano

November 17th 2020
Read more by Liam Marziano
Category:
Topics:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by The Four Bar Pass

Logo for SYN Seasonal 'The Four Bar Pass'
The Four Bar Pass

Episode 2 – Earl Grey’s Breakfast Tea

Listen to Liam and the rockin’ Jordan, Izzy, and Alex discuss the Music Victoria Awards and devolve into hysterics over soy milk. […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport