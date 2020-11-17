Listen to Liam somewhat endearingly fumble his way through the pilot episode of his very own show (The Four Bar Pass), as he interviews/converses with two of his closest friends and peers, HPK and Daniel James Johnson- the three of them collectively having radio expertise equal to maybe one presenter.

This show was recorded live-to-air on 07/10/19. Yeah, you read that right. We know.

Produced by Liam Marziano. Brought to you by SYN.

Follow @thefourbarpass, @synmedia, @hpkofficial, and @dan.james.johnson on Instagram for more info/content! Artwork by Monica Innes (@it_is_mon), follow her too!

https://omny.fm/shows/the-four-bar-pass/episode-1-hpk-daniel-james-johnson