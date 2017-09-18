Episode 10 – Child Free Men

Some very exciting times for Farter Figures as the show hit double figures. Have a listen to the 10th episode all about child free men.

Why do people choose not to become dads – and what is society’s reaction to their decision?

I speak to two child free men who share their very different reasons and thoughts about the decision. I also discuss society’s responses to child free men with Dr Bronwyn Harman from Edith Cowan University.

