Farter Figures Logo

SYN Nation

Episode 10 – Child Free Men

Farter Figures Logo

Some very exciting times for Farter Figures as the show hit double figures. Have a listen to the 10th episode all about child free men.

Why do people choose not to become dads – and what is society’s reaction to their decision?

I speak to two child free men who share their very different reasons and thoughts about the decision. I also discuss society’s responses to child free men with Dr Bronwyn Harman from Edith Cowan University.

Listen here. Or check it out on Itunes – ‘Farter Figures Podcast’

Farter Figures is also running a competition – listen to the podcast or head over to the  Facebook page for more info!

Playlist

  1. Woman Child - Harry Chapin
  2. Papa Don't Take No Mess - James Brown
  3. Father Figure - George Michael

Guests

Brett – Child Free Man
Abhinandan – Child Free Man
Dr. Bronwyn Harman – Senior Lecturer (Edith Cowan University)

Victor Mims

September 18th 2017
Read more by Victor Mims
Category: , , , ,
Topics: , , , , ,
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Farter Figures

Farter Figures Logo
Farter Figures Logo
Farter Figures

Episode 9 – Adopting Dads

Last Wednesday was my third show in a week! Luckily I have three guests on this episode so you won’t get too […]

Farter Figures Logo
Farter Figures Logo
Farter Figures

Farter Figures – Father’s Day Special

I have decided to upload Farter Figure’s Father’s Day Special. I jumped in the SYN Nation studio on Sunday to celebrate the […]

Farter Figures Logo
Farter Figures Logo
Farter Figures

Farter Figures – Episode 7 – Expecting Dads

Do you know what couvade syndrome is? Have you ever heard of a sympathy pregnancy? Basically, men can get similar symptons to […]

Related Content

Farter Figures Logo
Farter Figures Logo
Farter Figures

Farter Figures - Episode 6 - Stay at Home Dads

Farter Figures Logo
Farter Figures Logo
Farter Figures

Farter Figures - Bonus Content

Farter Figures Logo
Farter Figures Logo
Farter Figures

Farter Figures - Episode 5 - Addicted Dads