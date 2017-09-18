SYN Nation
Episode 10 – Child Free Men
Some very exciting times for Farter Figures as the show hit double figures. Have a listen to the 10th episode all about child free men.
Why do people choose not to become dads – and what is society’s reaction to their decision?
I speak to two child free men who share their very different reasons and thoughts about the decision. I also discuss society’s responses to child free men with Dr Bronwyn Harman from Edith Cowan University.
Listen here. Or check it out on Itunes – ‘Farter Figures Podcast’
Farter Figures is also running a competition – listen to the podcast or head over to the Facebook page for more info!
Playlist
- Woman Child - Harry Chapin
- Papa Don't Take No Mess - James Brown
- Father Figure - George Michael
Guests
Brett – Child Free Man
Abhinandan – Child Free Man
Dr. Bronwyn Harman – Senior Lecturer (Edith Cowan University)
Victor Mims
September 18th 2017Read more by Victor Mims
Category: Audio, Audio, General, News, News and Commentary
Topics: Comedy, Culture, Education, Music, News, Pop Culture
Tags: child free, childfree men, childless, childless men, dad fashion, dad jokes, dad news, dads, deciding not to be a dad, Farter Figures, non-dads
More by Farter Figures
Episode 9 – Adopting Dads
Last Wednesday was my third show in a week! Luckily I have three guests on this episode so you won’t get too […]
Farter Figures – Father’s Day Special
I have decided to upload Farter Figure’s Father’s Day Special. I jumped in the SYN Nation studio on Sunday to celebrate the […]
Farter Figures – Episode 7 – Expecting Dads
Do you know what couvade syndrome is? Have you ever heard of a sympathy pregnancy? Basically, men can get similar symptons to […]