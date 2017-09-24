SYN Nation
Episode 10: Work Drain
Host Maria, Joined by Adam explores memories relating to Work. Featured discussions includes Maria’s inability to cut receipts and Adam being ‘too good’ at his job.
Playlist
Makin it work by Sarah Mary Chadwick
9 to 5 by Dolly Parton
Work by thando
Work by Rihanna
A Global Shift by Job for a Cowboy
More by Memory Drain
Episode 9: Food Drain
Host Maria, Joined by Julia explores memories relating to Food. Featured discussions includes Julia’s tragic visit to her favourite restaurant only to […]
Episode 8: Pet Drain
Host Maria, Joined by Paul explores memories relating to Pets. Featured discussions includes Maria’s grandmothers terrifying cat and the worst messes created […]
Episode 7: TV Drain
Host Maria, Joined by Jack explores memories relating to TV. Featured discussions includes Maria’s grandmothers wise words on the living and Jack’s […]