Episode 10: Work Drain

Memory Drain Logo
Host Maria, Joined by Adam explores memories relating to Work.  Featured discussions includes Maria’s inability to cut receipts  and Adam being ‘too good’ at his job.

 

Playlist

Makin it work by Sarah Mary Chadwick
9 to 5 by Dolly Parton
Work by thando
Work by Rihanna
A Global Shift by Job for a Cowboy

Maria

September 24th 2017
