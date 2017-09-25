Farter Figures Logo

SYN Nation

Episode 11 – Gay Dads

Gay Dads Farter Figures

Last weeks show was a topical and fascinating episode about gay dads.

Farter Figures challenges some of societies perceptions that same-sex couples aren’t capable parents. I speak to two gay dads. One is young, single and a foster parent to three sisters. The other comes from Portland in America whose transgender partner recently given birth to a baby boy.

I also chat to Sally Goldner a former LBGTIQ Australian person of the year and head of Transgender Victoria. Our fourth guest on this massive episode is Dr Deborah Dempsey from Swinburne University. She has been researching same-sex parenting families for 12 years.

This episode discusses LBGTIQ parenting and how society needs to accept everyone as equal, no matter how different we are.

Parenting is parenting.

Love is Love.

 

 

Features music from gay dad Elton John.

Features music from gay dad Elton John.

 

Don’t forget Farter Figures is running a competition – stay in the loop on the Facebook page.

You can also find the podcast on iTunes – search ‘Farter Figures Podcast’

Playlist

  1. Every Time You Cry - John Farnham and Human Nature
  2. I Don't Feel Like Dancin' - Scissor Sisters
  3. Tiny Dancer - Elton John

Guests

Dr Deborah Dempsey – Associate Professor – Swinburne University
Sally Goldner – Executive Director of Transgender Victoria
Hayden – Gay Dad
Biff – Gay Dad – https://www.facebook.com/biffandi/

Victor Mims

September 25th 2017
Read more by Victor Mims
Category:
Topics:
Tags:
