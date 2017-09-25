Episode 11 – Gay Dads

Last weeks show was a topical and fascinating episode about gay dads.

Farter Figures challenges some of societies perceptions that same-sex couples aren’t capable parents. I speak to two gay dads. One is young, single and a foster parent to three sisters. The other comes from Portland in America whose transgender partner recently given birth to a baby boy.

I also chat to Sally Goldner a former LBGTIQ Australian person of the year and head of Transgender Victoria. Our fourth guest on this massive episode is Dr Deborah Dempsey from Swinburne University. She has been researching same-sex parenting families for 12 years.

This episode discusses LBGTIQ parenting and how society needs to accept everyone as equal, no matter how different we are.

Parenting is parenting.

Love is Love.

