SYN Nation

Episode 12 – Dads From Different Cultures

The very first politician on Farter Figures stepped into the SYN Nation studio for this episode. Senator Sam Dastyari tells his story of migrating from Iran, fatherhood and juggling being a politician and a dad.

Sam Dastiyari

One in four Australians are born overseas and we have a rich indigenous culture to be recognised, respected and celebrated. The two dads on this show are Sam Dastyari and Mark Mayo. Sam is from Iran and Mark is an indigenous father living in Darwin.

It’s a great episode discussing different backgrounds, identity and understanding where you come from.

 

Playlist

  1. What's Going On - Marvin Gaye
  2. Treaty - Yothu Yindi
  3. The World (Is Going Up in Flames) - Charles Bradley

Guests

Sam Dastiyari
Mark Mayo

Victor Mims

October 3rd 2017
Read more by Victor Mims
