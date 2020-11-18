Logo for SYN Seasonal 'The Four Bar Pass'

Episode 2 – Earl Grey’s Breakfast Tea

Listen to Liam and the rockin’ Jordan, Izzy, and Alex discuss the Music Victoria Awards and devolve into hysterics over soy milk.

This show was recorded live-to-air on 14/10/19. Yeah, you read that right. We know.

Produced by Liam Marziano. Brought to you by SYN.

Follow @thefourbarpass, @synmedia, @hpkofficial, and @dan.james.johnson on Instagram for more info/content! Artwork by Monica Innes (@it_is_mon), follow her too!

Liam Marziano

November 18th 2020
