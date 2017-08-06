Head

SYN Nation

Episode 3: Cartoon Drain

Memory Drain Logo
This Episode, Host Maria, joined by Christian and Merryn, explores the memories that come with Cartoons. Stories include Merryn wanting to join Captain Planets Crew, Maria irrational fear of being eaten alive and Christian’s need to have the volume up high.

Playlist

Cartoons by Hollow Everdaze
Cartoon Highway by Mr. Smith
Cartoon and Cereal by Little Simz
Cartoon Heroes by Aqua

Maria

August 6th 2017
