Episode 3: Cartoon Drain
This Episode, Host Maria, joined by Christian and Merryn, explores the memories that come with Cartoons. Stories include Merryn wanting to join Captain Planets Crew, Maria irrational fear of being eaten alive and Christian’s need to have the volume up high.
Playlist
Cartoons by Hollow Everdaze
Cartoon Highway by Mr. Smith
Cartoon and Cereal by Little Simz
Cartoon Heroes by Aqua
Maria
August 6th 2017Read more by Maria
