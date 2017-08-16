Episode 4: Boy Band Drain

Host Maria, featuring guest Julia explore Memories to do with Boy Bands. Julia gives some interesting insight to Japanese Boybands and The Age Old Question: Who is Better NSYNC vs. The Backstreet Boys?

Playlist

Don’t Wanna Let You Go By 5ive

I Want You Back By NSYNC

What Makes You Beautiful By One Direction

Everybody By The Backstreet Boys

Que Sera By Justice Crew