Episode 5: Concert Drain

Host Maria, joined by Ash, explores the memories that come with Concerts. Stories include Maria’s Dad listening by ear to head to a Lady Gaga Concert and Ash’s role as a “Love Grinch” at Concert Couples.

Playlist

Rioting on your Own by The Kujo Kings
Born this Way By Lady Gaga
Death to the Lads by The Smith Street Band
Scene Sick by Diet Cig
Ask Me Why by The Gooch Palms

August 22nd 2017
