Episode 5: Concert Drain

Host Maria, joined by Ash, explores the memories that come with Concerts. Stories include Maria’s Dad listening by ear to head to a Lady Gaga Concert and Ash’s role as a “Love Grinch” at Concert Couples.

Playlist

Rioting on your Own by The Kujo Kings

Born this Way By Lady Gaga

Death to the Lads by The Smith Street Band

Scene Sick by Diet Cig

Ask Me Why by The Gooch Palms