SYN Nation
Episode 7: TV Drain
Host Maria, Joined by Jack explores memories relating to TV. Featured discussions includes Maria’s grandmothers wise words on the living and Jack’s fear of Grizzly Tales for Gruesome Kids.
Playlist
Drake and Josh Theme by Drake Bell
I’ll Be There For You by The Rembrandts
Take A Hint by Elizabeth Giles and Victoria Justice
Boss of Me by The Might Be Giants
Degrassi Theme by The Cast of Degrassi
