SYN Nation
Episode 8: Pet Drain
Host Maria, Joined by Paul explores memories relating to Pets. Featured discussions includes Maria’s grandmothers terrifying cat and the worst messes created by our beloved pets.
Playlist
Who Let the Dogs Out by The Baha Men
Jaws by Dumb Dog
Two Headed Dog by Hoodlum Shouts
Heard Her Play by Cat Cat
More by Memory Drain
Episode 7: TV Drain
Host Maria, Joined by Jack explores memories relating to TV. Featured discussions includes Maria’s grandmothers wise words on the living and Jack’s […]
Episode 5: Concert Drain
Host Maria, joined by Ash, explores the memories that come with Concerts. Stories include Maria’s Dad listening by ear to head to […]
Episode 4: Boy Band Drain
Host Maria, featuring guest Julia explore Memories to do with Boy Bands. Julia gives some interesting insight to Japanese Boybands and The […]