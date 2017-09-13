Head

SYN Nation

Episode 8: Pet Drain

Listen to Episode

Host Maria, Joined by Paul explores memories relating to Pets.  Featured discussions includes Maria’s grandmothers terrifying cat and the worst messes created by our beloved pets.

 

Playlist

Who Let the Dogs Out by The Baha Men
Jaws by Dumb Dog
Two Headed Dog by Hoodlum Shouts
Heard Her Play by Cat Cat

Maria

September 13th 2017
