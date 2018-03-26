SYN 90.7
Episode # 8 Playlist
Playlist
- Falling - TIARYN
- Knees - Ocean Alley
- Alone - Halsey, Stefflon Don, Big Sean
- Affection - The Regime
- Blood On Me - Sampha
- Ocean - Poppy Rose
- Love Lies - Khalid, Normani
More by The Saturday Stretch
Ep #7 Podcast and Playlist
With Demi away, Bel and Issy got to run rampant on the show today! They talked bringing the Walkman back (01:55), called […]
Ep #6 Podcast and Playlist
This week the girls talk the recent boys night on ‘Married at Firt Sight’ in light of International Women’s Day (01:52), the […]
Ep #5 Podcast and Playlist
Emerging soul/pop/R&B artist Francesca Gonzales joined us for a chat today as Bel’s Mystery Birthday Caller (11:15), the girls talk unusual insults […]