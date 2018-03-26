Logo 2

Episode # 8 Playlist

  1. Falling - TIARYN
  2. Knees - Ocean Alley
  3. Alone - Halsey, Stefflon Don, Big Sean
  4. Affection - The Regime
  5. Blood On Me - Sampha
  6. Ocean - Poppy Rose
  7. Love Lies - Khalid, Normani

March 26th 2018
