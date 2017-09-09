Farter Figures Logo

SYN Nation

Episode 9 – Adopting Dads

Last Wednesday was my third show in a week! Luckily I have three guests on this episode so you won’t get too sick of me!

It was a really interesting look at adopting dads. The three guests share very different stories surrounding adoption.

I talk to Pip who adopted two girls from Ethiopia and then had a daughter of his own. I speak on the phone with Leigh Matthews about her work trying to help the unnecassary institutioliasation of kids and the new phenonomen of ‘orphan tourism’. Finally, Claire Halliday comes into the studio to talk about her book ‘Things my Father Taught Me’ and her fascinating story about being adopted during Australias adoption boom.

Claire sticked around till the end and let me tell her some bad jokes for dad joke of week! Enjoy adopting dads and all the usual segments!

Playlist

  1. Stuck On You - Lionel Richie
  2. Fits Like a Glove - Pretty People
  3. Isn't She Lovely - Stevie Wonder

Guests

Pip – adopting/biological dad
Claire Halliday – Author of ‘Things my Father Taught Me’ and adopted child
Leigh Matthews – Co-founder and Coordinator of ReThink Orphanages

Victor Mims

September 9th 2017
