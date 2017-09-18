SYN Nation
Episode 9: Food Drain
Host Maria, Joined by Julia explores memories relating to Food. Featured discussions includes Julia’s tragic visit to her favourite restaurant only to be unable to eat anything and Maria’s gross food challenges with her brother.
Playlist
Food & Electricity by D. Rogers
Food Chain #3 by Dragging Pianos
Ambrosia Salad by Chinese Burns Unit
Pizza for Breakfast by Marcus
More by Memory Drain
