Episode #9 Podcast and Playlist

On the Easter long weekend special the girls talk how their Easter GOOD Friday turned out to be a ‘BAD Friday’ (01:57), Demi and Bel reveal how they went in their three day PHONE DEATH challenge (05:34), the girls chat things that might be a TOO LONG for their own good (19:40), and Bel boasts about winning things on the radio (23:46).

PLUS plenty more antics, chit-chat and laughs to get your stomach muscles stretched!