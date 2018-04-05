SYN 90.7
Episode #9 Podcast and Playlist
On the Easter long weekend special the girls talk how their Easter GOOD Friday turned out to be a ‘BAD Friday’ (01:57), Demi and Bel reveal how they went in their three day PHONE DEATH challenge (05:34), the girls chat things that might be a TOO LONG for their own good (19:40), and Bel boasts about winning things on the radio (23:46).
PLUS plenty more antics, chit-chat and laughs to get your stomach muscles stretched!
Playlist
- Fools - Vera Blue
- Above The Clouds - SYDE ft. Olivia Reid
- Night Time - Superorganism
- Magnetise - Essie Holt
- Monday - Matt Corby
- My Way - Thandi Phoenix
- Didn't Wanna Get So Low But I Had To - Meg Mac
More by The Saturday Stretch
Episode # 8 Podcast and Playlist
Bel and Demi ran the show today while Issy was away – meaning they got to debrief on the finale of ‘Married […]
Ep #7 Podcast and Playlist
With Demi away, Bel and Issy got to run rampant on the show today! They talked bringing the Walkman back (01:55), called […]
Ep #6 Podcast and Playlist
This week the girls talk the recent boys night on ‘Married at Firt Sight’ in light of International Women’s Day (01:52), the […]