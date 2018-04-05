Logo 2

Episode #9 Podcast and Playlist

On the Easter long weekend special the girls talk how their Easter GOOD Friday turned out to be a ‘BAD Friday’ (01:57), Demi and Bel reveal how they went in their three day PHONE DEATH challenge (05:34),  the girls chat things that might be a TOO LONG for their own good (19:40), and Bel boasts about winning things on the radio (23:46).

PLUS plenty more antics, chit-chat and laughs to get your stomach muscles stretched!

Playlist

  1. Fools - Vera Blue
  2. Above The Clouds - SYDE ft. Olivia Reid
  3. Night Time - Superorganism
  4. Magnetise - Essie Holt
  5. Monday - Matt Corby
  6. My Way - Thandi Phoenix
  7. Didn't Wanna Get So Low But I Had To - Meg Mac

April 5th 2018
