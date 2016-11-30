Episode Four: Ondes Martenot

It looks like a keyboard, and according to many of our listeners, sounds like a group of electronic flutes. The Ondes Martenot, while not commonly seen, actually infiltrates your ear holes on a fairly regular basis!

Presented and Produced by Tamara Kohler

Guest: Jacob Abela

Music:

• MythirdEar Theme Song- Tamara Kohler/Allison Wright/ Pete Kidson

• Lude 9.6- Thomas Bloch

• Sweet Suite for Nine Ondes – Thomas Bloch

• Where or When- Bryan Ferry

• Turangalila Symphony, Mvt VII- Olive Messiaen

• Ondes Free Improvisation- Jacob Abela

• Four Piece for Percussion, Ondes and Strings- Jared Yapp

• 4 Feuillets inedits per ondes Martenot e pianoforte- Oliver Messiaen

• Les Miroirs Etendus – Tristan Murail

• Ghostbusters, Opening Theme- Elmer Bernstein

• Star Trek TOS Original Intro- Alexander Courage

• Where I End and You Begin- Radiohead

• How to Disappear Completely- Radiohead

• Touch- Daft Punk

• Fetes de Belle Eaux- Oliver Messiaen

• Ne me quitte pas- Jacques Brei

• Orison- Tilman Robinson

Image: Carmonn French