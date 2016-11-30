IMG_6605_0.jpg

Episode Four: Ondes Martenot

It looks like a keyboard, and according to many of our listeners, sounds like a group of electronic flutes. The Ondes Martenot, while not commonly seen, actually infiltrates your ear holes on a fairly regular basis!
Presented and Produced by Tamara Kohler
Guest: Jacob Abela
Music:
• MythirdEar Theme Song- Tamara Kohler/Allison Wright/ Pete Kidson
• Lude 9.6- Thomas Bloch
• Sweet Suite for Nine Ondes – Thomas Bloch
• Where or When- Bryan Ferry
• Turangalila Symphony, Mvt VII- Olive Messiaen
• Ondes Free Improvisation- Jacob Abela
• Four Piece for Percussion, Ondes and Strings- Jared Yapp
• 4 Feuillets inedits per ondes Martenot e pianoforte- Oliver Messiaen
• Les Miroirs Etendus – Tristan Murail
• Ghostbusters, Opening Theme- Elmer Bernstein
• Star Trek TOS Original Intro- Alexander Courage
• Where I End and You Begin- Radiohead
• How to Disappear Completely- Radiohead
• Touch- Daft Punk
• Fetes de Belle Eaux- Oliver Messiaen
• Ne me quitte pas- Jacques Brei
• Orison- Tilman Robinson

Image: Carmonn French

November 30th 2016
