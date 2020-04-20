Colouring the Void – Episode One

The beginning of something new. Thank you for being here.

Featuring new releases from Dean Blunt (TRIDENT), criminally ignored pieces from superstars (Miley Tibetan Bowlzzz), and local reinterpretations of classic film soundtracks (Head Flip).

Including our first Nature Sounds segment: Bird Noises. An insightful discussion between two peacocks. A delightful example of why eavesdropping is a good idea.

Return at 10pm next Monday night for another heaping dose of peculiar and unusual content.