Mind Games Episode 1: The First Riddle

An exert from ‘Mind Games’ Episode 1.

Jason has three guesses to solve Adam’s riddle.

Listen to ‘Mind Games’, live Sunday 7PM on SYN Nation or stream it live at syn.org.au.

Playlist

  1. Insane in the Brain - Cypress Hill
  2. Simulation - Tkay Maidza
  3. Again & Again - The Bird & The Bee
  4. Monster - Hands Like Houses
  5. No Role Modelz - J Cole

October 15th 2018
