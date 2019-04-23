Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

Ethical Fashion Report 2019

Ethical Fashion

Australian fashion brands are on notice following the release of the
2019 Ethical Fashion Report by Baptist World Aid. The report, which
surveys companies on their sourcing practices, looks into the
company’s efforts to mitigate the risks of worker exploitation in
their supply chains, as well as protecting the environment. William
Ton looks into the report and the fashion industry’s trends in recent
years.

Find out how your favourite fashion brands rated in the report at

2019 Ethical Fashion Guide

Guests:
Jessica Tatzenko, Corporate Responsibility Researcher at Baptist World
Aid Australia
Dr Lisa Heinze, Researcher in the Department of Gender and Cultural
Studies at the University of Sydney
Angela Bell, National Manager of Ethical Clothing Australia

April 23rd 2019
