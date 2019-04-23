Ethical Fashion Report 2019

Australian fashion brands are on notice following the release of the

2019 Ethical Fashion Report by Baptist World Aid. The report, which

surveys companies on their sourcing practices, looks into the

company’s efforts to mitigate the risks of worker exploitation in

their supply chains, as well as protecting the environment. William

Ton looks into the report and the fashion industry’s trends in recent

years.

Find out how your favourite fashion brands rated in the report at

Guests:

Jessica Tatzenko, Corporate Responsibility Researcher at Baptist World

Aid Australia

Dr Lisa Heinze, Researcher in the Department of Gender and Cultural

Studies at the University of Sydney

Angela Bell, National Manager of Ethical Clothing Australia