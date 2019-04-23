SYN 90.7
Ethical Fashion Report 2019
Australian fashion brands are on notice following the release of the
2019 Ethical Fashion Report by Baptist World Aid. The report, which
surveys companies on their sourcing practices, looks into the
company’s efforts to mitigate the risks of worker exploitation in
their supply chains, as well as protecting the environment. William
Ton looks into the report and the fashion industry’s trends in recent
years.
Find out how your favourite fashion brands rated in the report at
Guests:
Jessica Tatzenko, Corporate Responsibility Researcher at Baptist World
Aid Australia
Dr Lisa Heinze, Researcher in the Department of Gender and Cultural
Studies at the University of Sydney
Angela Bell, National Manager of Ethical Clothing Australia
Panorama
April 23rd 2019Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, International News, News
Topics: News
Tags: ethical, ethical fashion, fashion
More by Panorama
Our Loneliness Epidemic
Loneliness has been equated to being as harmful as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. It’s also something we are all vulnerable to […]
Youth Employment: Federal Budget 2019
What does the federal budget mean for the youth’s employment prospects? Reporter Stefan Bradley has this report from the Foundation for Young […]
Mental Health Services: Federal Budget 2019
Mental health services are expecting to receive a boost in funding after the government released their 2019 federal budget. Much needed funding […]